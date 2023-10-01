Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) Plans Dividend of $0.49

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.4921 per share on Monday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Genting Malaysia Berhad’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Genting Malaysia Berhad Stock Performance

GMALY opened at $13.25 on Friday. Genting Malaysia Berhad has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34.

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $353.17 million during the quarter.

Genting Malaysia Berhad Company Profile

Genting Malaysia Berhad, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure and hospitality business in Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United States, and the Bahamas. It operates through Leisure & Hospitality, and Properties segments. The Leisure & Hospitality segment comprises integrated resort activities, which include gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, and retail and entertainment attractions, as well as tours and travel related, and other supporting services.

