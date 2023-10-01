Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Global Indemnity Group has a payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Global Indemnity Group to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $141.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Equities analysts predict that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Global Indemnity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Global Indemnity Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 288.1% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 130,941 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.