Golden State Equity Partners Purchases 6,085 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of Golden State Equity Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $1,332,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.47.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $302.16 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.86 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

