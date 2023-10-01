Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 1,554 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 42.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,462,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.61.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $145.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.11. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The firm has a market cap of $343.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,197.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

