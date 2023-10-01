Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 459.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,199,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,024,000 after purchasing an additional 985,300 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,456,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,506,000 after purchasing an additional 962,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,425,000 after purchasing an additional 527,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $99.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. DTE Energy has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $122.40. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.26.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

