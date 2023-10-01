Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.08 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,091 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Illumina by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Illumina by 86.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 19.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 806 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $137.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.76. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $127.37 and a one year high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

