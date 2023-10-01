Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.19 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,152 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $622,480,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Kroger by 5,992.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,299,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $156,126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Kroger by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Kroger stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

