Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,615 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 30,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 664.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $203.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.36.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

