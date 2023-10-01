Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Buys 148 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,280 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,396,630. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $250.22 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $794.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.93 and a 200-day moving average of $225.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

