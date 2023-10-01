Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 243.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,661 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of JPM opened at $145.02 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $159.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.02 and a 200 day moving average of $142.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Citigroup lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

