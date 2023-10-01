ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 548 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baugh & Associates LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 43.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $169.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.26 and a 200 day moving average of $184.11. The firm has a market cap of $233.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

