ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.2 %

UNH stock opened at $504.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.57 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

