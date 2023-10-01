Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,442 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.6% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its position in Intel by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 56.0% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 25,808 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.2% in the second quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,415 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $35.55 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $148.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.