IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Announces $0.10 Dividend

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1038 per share on Thursday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of CSML stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Chaikin Power US Small Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small US companies selected by value, growth, technical, and sentiment factors. CSML was launched on May 16, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

