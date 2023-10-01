IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Announces $0.10 Dividend

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2023

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSMLGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1038 per share on Thursday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of CSML stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSMLFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Chaikin Power US Small Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small US companies selected by value, growth, technical, and sentiment factors. CSML was launched on May 16, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML)

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.