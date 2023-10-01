IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) Plans Dividend of $0.16

IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1588 per share on Thursday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRG opened at $32.02 on Friday. IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $252.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.67.

Get IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF alerts:

About IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (CLRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Chaikin Power US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US stocks selected based on a multi-factor model. CLRG was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.