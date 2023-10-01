IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) Plans Dividend of $0.16

IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1588 per share on Thursday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.
IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CLRG opened at $32.02 on Friday. IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $252.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.67.
About IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF
