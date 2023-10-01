IQ U.S. Mid Cap R&D Leaders ETF Declares Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:MRND)

IQ U.S. Mid Cap R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:MRND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0341 per share on Thursday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.

IQ U.S. Mid Cap R&D Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

MRND opened at $21.83 on Friday. IQ U.S. Mid Cap R&D Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $23.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $4.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.09.

About IQ U.S. Mid Cap R&D Leaders ETF

The IQ U.S. Mid Cap R&D Leaders ETF (MRND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ U.S. Mid Cap R&D Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 100 mid-cap US companies selected and weighted based on the most recently reported one year research and development (R&D) spending. MRND was launched on Feb 8, 2022 and is managed by IndexIQ.

