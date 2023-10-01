IQ U.S. Mid Cap R&D Leaders ETF Declares Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:MRND)

IQ U.S. Mid Cap R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:MRND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0341 per share on Thursday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.
IQ U.S. Mid Cap R&D Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
MRND opened at $21.83 on Friday. IQ U.S. Mid Cap R&D Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $23.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $4.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.09.
About IQ U.S. Mid Cap R&D Leaders ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IQ U.S. Mid Cap R&D Leaders ETF
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for IQ U.S. Mid Cap R&D Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ U.S. Mid Cap R&D Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.