iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s Largest Position

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 33.4% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $171,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $429.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $446.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

