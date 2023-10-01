iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.1% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $429.43 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.24. The stock has a market cap of $332.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

