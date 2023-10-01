iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Ade LLC

Ade LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.8% of Ade LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IVV stock opened at $429.43 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $332.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

