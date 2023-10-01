iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $429.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $332.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

