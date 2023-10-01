iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.0% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $429.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $446.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $332.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

