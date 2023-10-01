iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Bought by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned approximately 0.09% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after acquiring an additional 182,335 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after acquiring an additional 842,486 shares during the period. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMT opened at $29.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $836.61 million, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $40.04.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

