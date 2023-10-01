iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 98,447.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,741,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,611,157 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 75.64% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $5,898,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $591,452,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,311,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,980 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,125,202.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,666,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,729 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,478,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,659,000 after purchasing an additional 934,805 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

Shares of EZU opened at $42.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.01. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

