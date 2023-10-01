iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Position Lowered by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $107.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.45. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.