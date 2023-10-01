IXICO (LON:IXI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.79

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 19.79 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 18.20 ($0.22). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 19 ($0.23), with a volume of 38,468 shares changing hands.

IXICO Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 19.76. The firm has a market cap of £9.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 975.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.01.

IXICO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its services include collection, analysis, management, and reporting on data generated in the course of a clinical study.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IXICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IXICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.