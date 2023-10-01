Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.40 billion-$9.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.18 billion. Jabil also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.40-2.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on JBL. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Jabil Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $126.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.46. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi grew its position in shares of Jabil by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

