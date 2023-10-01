John Wood Group (LON:WG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $167.91

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 167.91 ($2.05) and traded as low as GBX 153.90 ($1.88). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 157.20 ($1.92), with a volume of 784,962 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised John Wood Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 240 ($2.93) to GBX 225 ($2.75) in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 212.33 ($2.59).

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on John Wood Group

John Wood Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 156.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 167.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -168.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, insider David Kemp bought 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 160 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £4,216 ($5,148.37). Insiders bought 5,637 shares of company stock valued at $857,860 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About John Wood Group

(Get Free Report)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.