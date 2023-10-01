Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Johnson Outdoors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Johnson Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $54.69 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $71.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $187.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $54,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,106.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 1,017.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

