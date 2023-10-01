JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Increased by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.7% of Little House Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $145.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The company has a market capitalization of $421.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

