JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $846.44

JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 846.44 ($10.34) and traded as high as GBX 876 ($10.70). JPMorgan Indian shares last traded at GBX 854 ($10.43), with a volume of 94,812 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan Indian Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a current ratio of 7.68. The firm has a market cap of £635.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,472.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 846.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 816.98.

About JPMorgan Indian

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

