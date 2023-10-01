KG&L Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.8% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

