Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Stock Holdings Increased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNSL. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.29.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $79,758.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,195.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total transaction of $621,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total transaction of $79,758.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,195.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,695 shares of company stock worth $2,208,939 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $414.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $392.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.90 and a 52-week high of $430.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $295.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.69%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

