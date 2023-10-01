Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.60

Shares of Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.60 and traded as low as $3.27. Konica Minolta shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 100 shares.
Konica Minolta Stock Up 3.2 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60.
Konica Minolta Company Profile
Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.
