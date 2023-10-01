Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $74.95

Shares of Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $74.95 and traded as low as $73.32. Kubota shares last traded at $73.64, with a volume of 13,177 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KUBTY shares. Nomura raised Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kubota from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Kubota Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.96. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.43. Kubota had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Kubota Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

