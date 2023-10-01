Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

BIV opened at $72.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.19. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

