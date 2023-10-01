Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $102.95 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $261.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 239.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MRK shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

