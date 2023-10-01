Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $203,000 Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $229.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.77 and a 200-day moving average of $216.56. The company has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.