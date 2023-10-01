Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock opened at $272.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.31. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.76 and a fifty-two week high of $299.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.