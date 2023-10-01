Likewise Group Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.10 (LON:LIKE)

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Likewise Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON LIKE opened at GBX 19.25 ($0.24) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59. Likewise Group has a 12 month low of GBX 13.25 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 28 ($0.34). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.28. The company has a market capitalization of £46.96 million, a P/E ratio of -202.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Likewise Group alerts:

About Likewise Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Likewise Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes floorcoverings and matting products for domestic and commercial floorcovering markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers residential flooring products, such as carpet, vinyl, laminate, LVT, and artificial grass products, as well as underlays and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Likewise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Likewise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.