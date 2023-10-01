Likewise Group Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.10 (LON:LIKE)

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Likewise Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON LIKE opened at GBX 19.25 ($0.24) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59. Likewise Group has a 12 month low of GBX 13.25 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 28 ($0.34). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.28. The company has a market capitalization of £46.96 million, a P/E ratio of -202.50 and a beta of 0.77.
About Likewise Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Likewise Group
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Likewise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Likewise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.