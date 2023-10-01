Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,950,761,000 after buying an additional 176,739 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,544,387,000 after buying an additional 244,251 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,626,000 after buying an additional 382,510 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,139,469,000 after buying an additional 85,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $408.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $438.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.78. The firm has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $381.55 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.13.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

