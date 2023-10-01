Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,900 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on KR shares. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.31.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $44.75 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

