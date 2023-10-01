LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

LYB opened at $94.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.64%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

