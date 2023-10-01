Madison Wealth Partners Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1,034.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after buying an additional 11,078,514 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 14.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,901,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,408,836,000 after buying an additional 10,560,702 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.46. The company has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

