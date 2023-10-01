Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 339,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,896 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 80.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 83.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 153.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 0.8 %

MARA stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 5.11. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 14.91, a quick ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 284.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Said Ouissal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $164,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at $166,626.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Digital news, Director Ashu Swami sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $151,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Said Ouissal sold 15,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $164,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at $166,626.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MARA. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Marathon Digital from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

