Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.36-$8.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott International also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $10.10-$11.45 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $212.07.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $196.56 on Friday. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $137.25 and a 1 year high of $210.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.69. The company has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

