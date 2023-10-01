Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,916,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,054 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $9,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Matterport by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matterport during the first quarter worth $30,041,000,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth $712,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Matterport by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 53,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 237,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 17,866 shares during the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Matterport news, Director Peter Hebert bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 279,793 shares in the company, valued at $699,482.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Hebert bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 279,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jay Remley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $141,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 745,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,716.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 537,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,330. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. Matterport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.30.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 39.63% and a negative net margin of 146.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

