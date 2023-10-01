McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.3 %

MKC stock opened at $75.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.96. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 60.23%.

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,875.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,416,530. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKC. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.