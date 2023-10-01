McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,581.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,006.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,416,530 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

Get Our Latest Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $75.64 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.96.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.23%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.