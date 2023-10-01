Members Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.47.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $302.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $302.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.86 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

