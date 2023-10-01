Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,502 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.8% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $20,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK opened at $102.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.21.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

